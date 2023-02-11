Murphy produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Murphy helped out on Colin Blackwell's go-ahead goal in the third period, though the lead didn't last. The 29-year-old Murphy doesn't contribute a lot of offense, but he's managed three points over his last nine games. He's up to five goals, three helpers, 57 shots on net, 102 hits, 106 blocks, 42 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 50 appearances.