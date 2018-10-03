The Blackhawks placed Murphy (back) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Murphy is expected to be sidelined until mid-November at a minimum, so this move hardly comes as a surprise. His prolonged absence will test the Blackhawks' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most formats.

