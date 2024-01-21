Murphy (lower body) won't play Monday in Vancouver but could return this week during Chicago's four-game road trip, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Murphy has already missed three games with a lower-body injury, though it sounds like he could be nearing a return later in the week. The 30-year-old blueliner has eight points (two goals, six assists) with 93 hits and 105 blocked shots this season. Jared Tinordi will likely remain in the lineup until Murphy is ready to go.