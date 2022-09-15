Murphy (concussion) participated in Thursday's captain's practice, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Murphy was sidelined for the last three games of the 2021-22 campaign after suffering a concussion but appears ready for the new season. The 29-year-old blueliner has failed to reach the 60-game threshold in the previous four years. As a result, the Ohio native also has never reached the 20-point mark, making him a mid-range fantasy target at best.