Murphy (hip) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Murphy is back on the active roster after missing the last six games. In a corresponding move, Lucas Carlsson (groin) was placed on IR. Expect Murphy to play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has recorded five points through 13 games, averaging 22:45 of ice time per contest.
