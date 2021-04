Murphy produced an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Murphy's shot attempt in the third period was deflected in by Dylan Strome to tie the game at 3-3. With four assists in his last six games, Murphy is getting involved on offense lately. The 28-year-old defenseman has 11 points, 76 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-3 rating in 32 appearances overall. He'll have some appeal in deeper formats that reward non-scoring production.