Murphy recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Murphy's first point of the year came on a Patrick Kane goal at 16:11 of the second period. The 27-year-old Murphy is seeing roughly 20 minutes per game as a top-pairing defenseman, but he'll likely be more oriented toward defensive duties. His career high in points is the 19 he produced in 58 appearances last season, but he also racked up 128 hits and 138 blocked shots.