Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Matches career high in points
Murphy picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Murphy now has 17 points through 46 games this season, the third time he's reached that level of production. He's having a career year, and the 26-year-old has added 108 blocks, 94 shots, 96 hits and a plus-4 rating. Murphy's solid defensive game could make him worth a look in deeper formats.
