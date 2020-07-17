Murphy (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was deemed "unfit to participate" ahead of Friday's on-ice session, but after being a full participant in the first four days of training camp, it's possible he was simply given the day off. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner should be released once he's able to rejoin his teammates on the ice.

