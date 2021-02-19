According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Murphy (hip) is nearing a return to action, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Murphy will miss a sixth straight game Friday against the Hurricanes, but he could be ready to return Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old blueliner has tallied five points through 13 contests this campaign.
