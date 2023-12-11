Murphy netted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Murphy cut Chicago's deficit to 4-2 late in the third period, ripping a one-timer past Darcy Kuemper. It's the first goal of the year for Murphy, who now has points in back-to-back contests following a 12-game scoreless streak. He's now up to four points (a goal and three assists) through 27 games this season. While Murphy should continue to see heavy usage in a top-four role, he shouldn't be counted on to provide much offense. He's yet to reach the 20-point threshold through 10 NHL seasons.