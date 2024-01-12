Murphy scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Murphy's two goals this season have come in the last 16 games, a span in which he's added three assists. He'll never be confused with Bobby Orr -- Murphy can chip in the occasional point, but he's much more of a shutdown defenseman who has been pressed into a larger role during Seth Jones' absence due to a shoulder injury, which is nearing an end. Murphy has eight points, 44 shots on net, 91 hits, 103 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 42 appearances.