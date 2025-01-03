Murphy (groin) will not play versus Montreal on Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
Murphy will miss his first game of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman has one goal, 12 assists, 38 PIM, 70 hits and 93 blocked shots across 38 contests this season. Wyatt Kaiser will draw into the lineup for Murphy and be paired on the top unit alongside Seth Jones.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Deposits empty-netter in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Registers two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Pockets assist in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Adds helper Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Plucks pair of apples•