Murphy (groin) will not play versus Montreal on Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Murphy will miss his first game of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman has one goal, 12 assists, 38 PIM, 70 hits and 93 blocked shots across 38 contests this season. Wyatt Kaiser will draw into the lineup for Murphy and be paired on the top unit alongside Seth Jones.