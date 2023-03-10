Murphy (personal) will miss Friday's game in Florida, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Murphy will also miss Saturday's tilt in Tampa Bay as Filip Roos will replace him in the lineup. Murphy has five goals, 10 points, 131 hits and 125 blocked shots in 64 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Hands out assist Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Fills empty cage•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ends 10-game scoring drought•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Records two points Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Notches rare tally•