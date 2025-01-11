Murphy (groin) will remain unavailable for "a bit," coach Anders Sorensen told Scott Powers of The Athletic on Saturday.

Murphy has already missed four straight games due to the injury, and he'll miss a fifth Saturday. He has a goal, 13 points, 38 PIM, 70 hits and 93 blocks in 38 outings in 2024-25. When Murphy is healthy, Louis Crevier might end up in the press box.