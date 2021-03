Murphy produced an assist, six hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Murphy was excellent as a defensive presence, and he also earned the secondary helper on a goal by Dylan Strome in the second period. The 28-year-old Murphy has three assists in his last five outings. He's at 10 points, 66 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests overall. His physical play could earn him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.