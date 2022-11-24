Murphy scored a goal during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the host Stars.

Murphy, who scored his first goal in 15 games Wednesday, has produced a point in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 29-year-old defenseman has collected just 34 career goals in 570 games. He scored a career-high six goals in 78 games for the Coyotes in 2015-16. Murphy, who added four shots and three blocks Wednesday, scored following a net-front scramble, giving the Blackhawks a 3-1, second-period advantage.