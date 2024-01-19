Murphy (lower body) will not dress Friday against the Islanders, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Murphy will miss a third straight game and is still considered day-to-day. Chicago's next game is Monday in Vancouver. Murphy has just eight points in 43 games this season.
