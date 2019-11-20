Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Picks up first goal of year
Murphy scored a goal on two shots and chipped in with four blocks and three hits in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Murphy had been held without a point in his first eight games this season, but got off the schneid with a wrister from the high slot late in the third period. Murphy has never eclipsed 17 points or six goals in an NHL season and can be left on the waiver wire.
