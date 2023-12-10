Murphy logged an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Murphy helped out on a Jason Dickinson tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Murphy had gone 12 games without a point, posting a minus-9 rating with 22 hits and 31 blocked shots in that span. He's a true stay-at-home defenseman who is more of a mentor than a scoring leader for the Blackhawks. Murphy has three assists, 67 blocks, 55 hits, 28 PIM, 24 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 26 appearances.
