Murphy recorded an assist versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Murphy brought an eight-game pointless streak to a close with Wednesday's tally but still hasn't scored in 17 straight contests dating back to Jan. 26 versus Calgary. Considering the blueliner has just 10 shots during his slump, he shouldn't be expected to suddenly start producing at a high volume.
