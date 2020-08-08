Murphy notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Murphy had the primary assist on Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Murphy picked up a helper in each of the last games of the series. He added eight shots, six blocks and six hits in four contests against the Oilers. Murphy had a career-best 19 points in 58 outings during the regular season, although his usage tends to be more defensive in nature.