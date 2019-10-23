Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Placed on LTIR
The Blackhawks placed Murphy (groin) on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.
Now that he's on LTIR, Murphy won't be eligible to rejoin the lineup until Nov. 13 against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks recalled Dennis Gilbert from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move, so he'll round out the team's depth at defense for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Will miss several weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ready for season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Expects to be ready Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Dealing with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Finds twine in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.