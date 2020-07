Murphy (groin) is taking part in Thursday's exhibition against the Blues, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Murphy hadn't been participating in practice recently because of the groin issue, but he wouldn't be int he lineup if the medical staff felt it was still a problem. Barring a setback of some kind in the next couple of days, Murphy should be available for the start of the best-of-five series versus the Oilers on tap.