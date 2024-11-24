Murphy notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Murphy is helping to pick up some of the slack in the wake of Seth Jones' (foot) absence. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Murphy, who remains a fixture in the Blackhawks' top four. The 31-year-old had a good stretch in late October, but he shouldn't be relied on for offense. He's at eight assists, 18 shots on net, 21 PIM, 30 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances this season.