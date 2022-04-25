Murphy (concussion) is not expected to be back for Chicago's last three contests of the year, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Murphy has been out of action since mid-March, so the decision to withhold him from the last three games of the season shouldn't come as a surprise. When healthy, the 29-year-old blueliner managed 10 points in his 57 contests and has never reached the 20-point mark in his career. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of him heading into next season.