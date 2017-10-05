Murphy (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Pittsburgh, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The former Coyote is expected to skate with Michal Kempny on Chicago's second pairing Thursday, and he'll also likely see time on the man advantage as a member of the Blackhawks' second power-play unit. Murphy isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he could break through the 20-point threshold for the first time in his career in 2017-18.