Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ready for season debut
As expected, Murphy (groin) will make his season debut Thursday against San Jose, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Murphy's return will bolster the Blackhawks' defensive prowess, but it won't move the needle in fantasy circles, as he hasn't scored more than 17 points in a single season since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2014-15. He's expected to skate with Slater Koekkoek on Chicago's third pairing against the Sharks.
