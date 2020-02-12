Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Records helper
Murphy supplied an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the defenseman. Murphy is up to 16 points, 89 shots, 104 blocks and 93 hits in 44 contests this season. He needs just one more point to match his career high of 17, which he achieved twice as a member of the Coyotes.
