Murphy scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Wednesday.

Murphy has three goals and five points in 31 contests this season. The 29-year-old entered the game averaging a solid 19:44 of ice time, but just 0:04 with the man advantage. He's never recorded more than 19 points in a single season and isn't expected to be a significant offensive contributor in 2022-23.