Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Registers second goal
Murphy scored an empty-net goal in a 3-0 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.
It was his only shot on goal, but owners will take it, as Murphy now has two goals in his last four games. During that stretch, he's been getting a decent amount of pucks to the net with eight shots on goal. He has two goals with zero assists, a plus-2 rating and 21 shots on net in 12 contests this season.
