Murphy (groin) isn't expected to play Friday versus Detroit, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Murphy has a goal, 13 points 38 PIM, 70 hits and 93 blocks in 38 appearances in 2024-25. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 31. When healthy, Murphy typically serves in a top-four capacity, though he rarely sees any ice time with the man advantage.