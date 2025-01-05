Murphy (groin) won't play Sunday against the Rangers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Murphy will miss a second straight game while recovering from a groin injury. Wyatt Kaiser will remain on Chicago's top pairing alongside Seth Jones while Murphy is sidelined. The 31-year-old blueliner's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Colorado.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Not playing Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Deposits empty-netter in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Registers two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Pockets assist in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Adds helper Wednesday•