Murphy (lower body) will miss a second straight contest Thursday against the Sabres, NHL.com reports.
Murphy's lower-body injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he can be considered day-to-day for now. Either way, he's only picked up eight points through 43 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on the 30-year-old defender's status.
