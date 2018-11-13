Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Resumes skating
Murphy (back) skated on his own prior to Tuesday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Murphy's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll likely need to log several full practices with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't tasted game action since last season, so the Blackhawks may opt to send him on a conditioning stint to get him up to speed once he's been given a clean bill of health.
