Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Returns from groin injury
Murphy (groin) had one shot on goal and three blocks in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville.
After having spent the last 11 games on injured reserve, Murphy returned to the lineup Saturday and logged 19:35 of ice time, including some penalty-killing duty. Murphy does not have a point in his seven games this season and is not a fantasy option.
