Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Riding modest three-game streak
Murphy scored a goal on four shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Murphy had a strong all-around game despite the sour result for the Blackhawks. The defenseman has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. He's at 11 points, 69 hits, 57 shots on goal and 68 blocked shots in 30 contests this season.
