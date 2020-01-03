Murphy scored a goal on four shots, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Murphy had a strong all-around game despite the sour result for the Blackhawks. The defenseman has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. He's at 11 points, 69 hits, 57 shots on goal and 68 blocked shots in 30 contests this season.