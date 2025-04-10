Murphy has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston due to an illness, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Murphy hasn't missed a game since the start of February, but he'll be unavailable for at least one matchup due to his illness, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Jets. Wyatt Kaiser (illness) has also been ruled out for Thursday's game, so Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier will enter the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Collects two points•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Manages assist in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Sends three helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Set to return against Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Not ready to return•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Remains out Friday•