Murphy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Murphy got the Blackhawks on the board at 15:19 of the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman doesn't usually receive power-play time -- he was only on the ice because a Radko Gudas penalty was about to expire. Murphy is up to three goals, 14 points, 74 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and 91 hits through 45 contests. His defense-first approach often suppresses his value in most fantasy formats.