Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Seals comeback with empty-netter
Murphy scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Murphy's goal completed a run of four scores in 7:59 for the Blackhawks in the third period. The defenseman had a robust performance with three shots on goal, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's up to eight points, 59 blocks and 57 hits through 25 contests this season.
