Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Sees Sunday's game from press box
Murphy was a surprise scratch Sunday.
He hadn't been scratched since late October, but with the return of Jan Rutta, the Hawks have eight defenders that can play in the NHL. Murphy could see a few more scratches in the short term as he cycles through the lower pairing.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Goal drought reaches 15 games•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Slow start with new team•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Suffers lower-body injury, expected to be okay•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Comes over from Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Connor Murphy: Named US captain•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...