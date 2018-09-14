Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Sidelined for eight weeks
Murphy (back) will be out for approximately eight weeks.
The news comes from team physician, Dr. Michael Terry. Averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game in 2017-18, the 25-year-old defenseman tallied 14 points in 76 games. Given the diagnosis, Murphy is likely to miss the first two months of the 2018-19 season. Even when healthy, his fantasy value is minimal.
