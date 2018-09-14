Murphy (back) will be out for approximately eight weeks.

The news comes from team physician, Dr. Michael Terry. Averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game in 2017-18, the 25-year-old defenseman tallied 14 points in 76 games. Given the diagnosis, Murphy is likely to miss the first two months of the 2018-19 season. Even when healthy, his fantasy value is minimal.

More News
Our Latest Stories