Murphy produced an assist, six blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Murphy had the secondary helper on Kirby Dach's opening tally in the first period. Aside from the assist, the 28-year-old Murphy was as steady as ever in the physical metrics. The blueliner is up to 12 points, 83 blocked shots, 75 hits and a plus-4 rating through 34 appearances. He plays a noticeable all-around role on the top pairing.