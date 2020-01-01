Murphy registered an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Murphy helped out on a Dylan Strome goal in the second period. The defenseman has chipped in with a goal and four helpers in his last eight outings. Murphy's at 10 points, 67 blocks, 66 hits and 53 shots on goal through 29 contests. He plays mostly a defensive role, but his non-scoring stats could make him a value option in DFS.