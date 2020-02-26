Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Snaps goal-scoring drought
Murphy scored his fifth goal of the year and had five shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis. He also had two PIM.
Murphy scored with just over five minutes left in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. It was his first goal since way back on Jan. 2 and halted a 20-game drought for the 26-year-old. Despite that lengthy skid, Murphy's fifth goals on the season are one shy of matching the career-high six he put up with Arizona in 2015-16. Tuesday's goal was also his 18th point of the year, a new personal high.
