Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Standing out defensively
Murphy has gone scoreless in his last 12 contests, but he's managed to post a plus-2 rating while averaging 19:40 of ice time over that span.
The Blackhawks are allowing an average of 3.71 goals per game this campaign, good for second worst in the NHL, so the fact that Murphy has managed to register a positive plus-minus rating over the last month in spite of his team's defensive struggles is impressive in and of itself. The 25-year-old blueliner will look to keep chugging along when Chicago returns to action next Friday against the Sabres.
