Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Stands out in loss
Murphy scored a goal and added an assist Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
Murphy has registered points in his last three games, scoring once and adding three assists over that span. The 25-year-old has been limited to nine games this season but does have 5 points in those contests. While he's enjoyed a hot start to his season, Murphy's fantasy value is compromised by the fact that he rarely, if ever, gets to play with the man advantage.
