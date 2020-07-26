Murphy (groin) wasn't a full participant in Sunday's practice, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Murphy has been dealing with a groin injury over the past several days and fully participated in practice Saturday, but he was limited Sunday. Head coach Jeremy Colliton said after practice that he wasn't sure whether Murphy would be ready for Game 1 against the Oilers on Saturday and stated that the team is "ramping him up slowly."
