According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Murphy (back) is still "weeks" away from returning to the lineup, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Murphy has been skating on his own recently, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates, which suggests he's likely still a ways away from being cleared for contact. The 25-year-old blueliner won't appear on many fantasy rosters, as he's only totaled 34 points in 155 appearances over the past two campaigns, but his eventual return should help solidify a leaky Blackhawks defense that's currently surrendering 3.40 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.