Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Still weeks away
According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Murphy (back) is still "weeks" away from returning to the lineup, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Murphy has been skating on his own recently, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates, which suggests he's likely still a ways away from being cleared for contact. The 25-year-old blueliner won't appear on many fantasy rosters, as he's only totaled 34 points in 155 appearances over the past two campaigns, but his eventual return should help solidify a leaky Blackhawks defense that's currently surrendering 3.40 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Takes twirl on ice•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Headed to IR•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Could miss up to 12 weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Sidelined for eight weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Contributes across the statsheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...