Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Suffers lower-body injury, expected to be okay
Coach Joel Quenneville indicated after Saturday's preseason finale that he believes Murphy will be fine despite suffering a lower-body injury during the contest, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
Murphy required assistance to leave the ice during the contest, but it appears the issue may not be too serious. More information on the blueliner should arrive as the team's Opening Night contest against the Penguins on Thursday draws nearer, but Quenneville's comments suggest he should be good to go.
